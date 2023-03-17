American Airlines Special Liveries (+Photos)

DALLAS — Throughout the years, American Airlines (AA) has painted its aircraft for special occasions. Here is a look at some of the older ones and newer additions.

The “Heritage Jet” collection consists of a mix of A319 and Boeing 737 aircraft with liveries from AirCal, Allegheny, PSA, Piedmont, Reno Air, and TWA, all part of AA’s lineage.

There are other special paint schemes such as the “Stand Up for Cancer” on one of the carrier’s A321, the oneworld Alliance on multiple Boeing 737s and 777s, and the 1960s “Astrojet” retro logo on a Boeing 737-800.

American Airlines N162AA Airbus A321(Stand up to cancer Livery). Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Besides teaming up with Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation with a pink-ribboned Boeing 777, AA also partners with “Stand Up to Cancer” with this special paint scheme on an A321-231.

Heritage Jet #1, featuring Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Airlines, which renamed US Air in 1979, then US Airways, before merging with American. This is Ex-US Airways N745UW, an A319. Delivered in 2000.

Heritage Jet #2 pays tribute to San Diego-based Pacific Southwest Airlines, which merged with US Air in 1988. This A319, ex-US Airways, comes with its distinctive “smile” painted below the airplane nose.

Heritage Jet #3 belongs to the formerly registered US Airways A319 under N744US. Delivered to US Airways in 2000. Piedmont, with hubs in Baltimore and Charlotte, was another carrier that was merged with US Air in the late 80s.

Heritage Jet #4 shows a Boeing 737-823. Delivered to AA in 2013. It commemorates Reno Air, operated mainly out of Las Vegas, Reno, and San Jose, CA.

American Airlines has more than one aircraft with “oneworld” paint scheme. Above is one of its Boeing 737-823s with the alliance logo. Delivered to AA in 2010.

American chose this 737-823 for its “AstroJet” paint scheme. Delivered to AA in 2000. The livery lasted from 1964 to 1968.

The 1980s America West retro livery has been featured on several aircraft, including the Boeing 737-800 (registration N905NN) and several other Boeing and Airbus models.

Featured image: Boeing 737-823 on approach at DFW. Delivered to AA in 1999. Its livery features the once venerable Trans World Airlines, which was acquired by AA in 2001. All photos: Author, unless otherwise stated