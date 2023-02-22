American Airlines to Restart Three Dublin Routes

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) will resume three routes to Dublin, Ireland, this spring. AA will fly daily flights from Dublin to Chicago, Charlotte, and Dallas/Fort Worth this summer. This is in addition to operating year-round service between the Irish capital and Philadelphia.

The first seasonal flight will start on April 4, when service between Dallas/Fort Worth and Dublin will begin. Flights from Charlotte will start on May 4, and flights from Chicago will start on June 1. These routes will operate daily until October 27, the end of the summer schedule.

With the three seasonal flights and year-round service to Philadelphia, AA will provide over 1,000 seats daily between the United States and Ireland. This comes as demand for flights between Ireland and the United States continues to grow. As demand increases, Ireland’s flag carrier, Aer Lingus (EI), has also launched new flights between Ireland and Miami, Cleveland, and Hartford.

The airline is gearing up for a busy summer schedule, operating over 800 daily flights from Dallas/Fort Worth, 600 daily flights from Charlotte, and 350 daily flights from Chicago. The airline will allow passengers to connect to over 200 destinations across the globe.

American Airlines Vice President of Operations and Commercial, Kyle Mabry, commented, “We’re thrilled to be bringing back flights between Dublin and three of our key hubs, providing travelers with the perfect summer gateways in the U.S. and beyond.”

He added, “As we continue expanding our European network, we hope travelers are able to discover new destinations around the world, from the Stockyards in Fort Worth to the beautiful beaches in the Caribbean.”

Featured image: American Airlines N837AN Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. KLAX LAX. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways