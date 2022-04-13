American Airlines Strengthens Partnership with GOL

DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) has announced an investment agreement with the Rio de Janeiro-based Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (G3). Beyond the investment, the agreement also includes a common loyalty offering for frequent flyers.

As part of the capital injection announced last year, AA will invest US$200m in shares of the Brazilian LCC as part of its capital increase. The American airline will now own 5.2% of the G3’s economic interest.

The two airlines have also decided to deepen their relationships, creating the “broadest and most rewarding” network in the Americas. The combined network includes at least 30 destinations in the US served by AA and 34 destinations in Brazil served by G3.

Additionally, the carriers’ loyalty programs will be linked. Members of AA’s AAdvantage® and G3’s Smiles will have access to their status benefits on both airlines. Benefits can include priority check-in, security, and boarding, or other advantages such as lounge access and preferred seats.

G3 operates 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, including the 737 MAX. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

The American-GOL Network

According to airlinedata.com, AA is the largest US airline in terms of seats offered in 2022, with over 246 million. In second place comes Delta Air Lines (DL) with about 211 million seats, with Southwest (WN) in third place with almost 175 million.

American Airlines has served South America since 1942 and serves 17 destinations down south. AA flies to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and Sao Paulo (GRU) from its hubs in Miami (MIA), Dallas (DFW), and New York (JFK). Brazil represents almost 2.5% of AA’s international seat offer in 2022.

GOL is a major airline in Brazil, serving 63 destinations in the country. According to AA’s statement, it is the largest airline in Brazil. However, data from airlinedata.com confirms that Latam (LA) has a higher seat offer count in the South American country.

With this agreement, AA and G3 deepen their partnership, and their combined network covers multiple destinations in the Americas.

Featured image: American and Gol strengthen partnership. Photo: João Pedro Santoro/Airways