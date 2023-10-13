American Airlines Expands New England, Nova Scotia Offerings

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) will add seven new routes next summer to the coastal areas of New England and Nova Scotia.

Starting June 5, 2024, AA will add a new service to Hyannis, Massachusetts (HYA), with new daily service from LGA and Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA). The carrier will be the only global network carrier serving the airport, connecting more than 80 destinations across North America with one stop at the gateway to Cape Cod.

In addition, American will also add service to five cities along the Northeastern coast from LGA, including the only service from the airport to Halifax, Canada (YHZ). The cities include Hyannis, Massachusetts (HYA), Bangor, Maine (EGR), Halifax, Canada (YHZ), Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts (ACK), and Portland, Maine (PWM). All service will be provided by Embraer E175 jets.

Envoy Air (American Eagle) Embraer E175LR (N221NN). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Other Network Enhancements

On June 4, 2024, AA will launch a new service from Charlotte, NC (CLT) to Vancouver, British Columbia (YVR). For the first time since 2019, the airline will resume non-stop service from Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Bermuda (BDA). Summer 2024 will also see new service to multiple European cities, including Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH); Naples, Italy (NAP); and Nice, France (NCE).

Commenting on AA’s summer 2024 route expansion plan, Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, said: “American continues to build a network that gives customers the most comprehensive access to the places they want to visit with nine new routes for next summer. New service to Hyannis, expanded service from New York, and more international service grow the largest global network in the United States, connecting more cities than any other U.S. carrier, for a summer like no other.”

American Airlines accounted for 17.5% of the market share in 2022, followed by Delta Air Lines (DL) and Southwest (WN), according to Statista.com.

Featured image: American Eagle (Republic Airways) N447YX Embraer E175. Photo: Arturo La Roche/Airways