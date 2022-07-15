American Airlines Confirms Delivery Slots for 50 eVTOL Aircraft

DALLAS – Zero emissions aircraft manufacturer Vertical Aerospace has secured delivery slots and pre-delivery payments from American Airlines (AA).

In its initial conditional pre-order of up to 250 aircraft, with an option for a further 100, announced in June 2021, AA has set aside delivery slots for the first 50 VX4 aircraft. To study the future of advanced air mobility and get ready for the VX4’s eVTOL introduction into service, the parties will expand on their current joint working group.

The agreement to make pre-delivery payments and confirm slot reservations for the first Vertical 50 aircraft is the first of its kind for a major airline in the eVTOL sector, and it represents a key turning point in their collaboration.

Today’s announcement follows recent news of an additional 50 conditional pre-orders for the VX4 from FLYINGGROUP, naming Molicel as its battery partner and announcing its consent to concurrent certification with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the United Kingdom and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Render: Vertical Aerospace

VX4 eVTOL Aircraft

It is anticipated that the VX4 will be able to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, cover more than 100 miles, reach top speeds of more than 200 miles per hour, and operate with no emissions. The VX4 is anticipated to revolutionize travel by making advanced air mobility (AAM) accessible to an entirely new group of travelers.

Vertical Aerospace was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the Ovo Group, a leading energy and technology group, and Europe’s largest independent energy retailer.

Vertical says its top-tier partner ecosystem will help reduce the risk associated with eVTOL operational execution, and its certification pathway allows for a lean cost structure and large-scale production.

The company holds the world’s largest pre-order book by value for 1,400 eVTOL aircraft from international customers, which opens up a number of feasible short-term routes to market.

Render: Vertical Aerospace

Comments from American Airlines, Vertical Aerospace

“Our partnership with Vertical is a great example of progress in our commitment to reducing carbon emissions throughout our airline and the industry,” said American’s Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr. “We have made great strides in simplifying our fleet with newer and more fuel-efficient aircraft, and are proud to take part in another step toward the development of advanced air mobility.”

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder & CEO of Vertical said “We are delighted to have reached this major milestone with American Airlines on our eVTOL partnership. Together, we are making zero-emissions flight a reality for passengers travelling all over the world. We look forward to continuing our work with American and seeing the first red, white and blue VX4 come off the production line.”

The VX4 will be showcased at Farnborough International Air Show 2022, Hall 04, Stand 41000 / 18.-22.07.2022. Stay tuned to Airways‘ coverage of the most anticipated airshow post-pandemic.

Featured image: American Airlines VX4 aircraft. Render: Vertical Aerospace