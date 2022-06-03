American Airlines Debuts Memphis-Boston Nonstop Service
Airlines Routes

American Airlines Debuts Memphis-Boston Nonstop Service

DALLAS – On Sunday, June 5, American Airlines (AA) will begin service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

For the trip, the airline will use a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft. With the addition of Boston, AA will fly from Memphis to nine cities: Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. On MEM’s list of top unserved places, Boston was formerly rated third.

From Memphis to Boston, AA will depart at 10:45 am (CT) and arrive at 2:45 pm (ET). From Boston to Memphis, the airline departs at 7:45 am (ET) and arrives at 9:57 am (CT).

American Eagle (Compass Airlines) N206NN Embraer E175. Photo: Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Comments from American Airlines, Memphis Officials

“We’re proud to expand our network in Memphis by connecting customers with Boston,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning.

“This new service adds to our existing popular routes from Memphis, including our two largest hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte, which allows customers to connect to almost anywhere in the world throughout our global network.”

“Boston has been one of MEM’s top unserved destinations for years, so this is a huge addition for our passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “We are excited about American Airlines’ continued expansion at MEM.”

Featured image: American Eagle (Republic Airways) N447YX Embraer E175. Photo: Arturo La Roche/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

In case you missed it

Airlines, Routes

Swoop Returns to London International Airport

June 3, 2022
Airlines, Special Flights

NICEAIR Inaugural Flight: A Scenic Icelandic Approach

June 3, 2022
Airlines, Airports

Delta Air Lines Debuts Terminal C at LaGuardia

June 2, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Some Russian Planes Returned to Foreign Lessors

June 2, 2022
Airlines, Boeing

Atlas Air Takes Delivery of New Boeing 747-8F

June 2, 2022
You cannot copy content of this page
X