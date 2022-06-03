American Airlines Debuts Memphis-Boston Nonstop Service

DALLAS – On Sunday, June 5, American Airlines (AA) will begin service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

For the trip, the airline will use a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft. With the addition of Boston, AA will fly from Memphis to nine cities: Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. On MEM’s list of top unserved places, Boston was formerly rated third.

From Memphis to Boston, AA will depart at 10:45 am (CT) and arrive at 2:45 pm (ET). From Boston to Memphis, the airline departs at 7:45 am (ET) and arrives at 9:57 am (CT).

American Eagle (Compass Airlines) N206NN Embraer E175. Photo: Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Comments from American Airlines, Memphis Officials

“We’re proud to expand our network in Memphis by connecting customers with Boston,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning.

“This new service adds to our existing popular routes from Memphis, including our two largest hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte, which allows customers to connect to almost anywhere in the world throughout our global network.”

“Boston has been one of MEM’s top unserved destinations for years, so this is a huge addition for our passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “We are excited about American Airlines’ continued expansion at MEM.”

Featured image: American Eagle (Republic Airways) N447YX Embraer E175. Photo: Arturo La Roche/Airways