American Unveils Caribbean, Latin American Winter Schedule

DALLAS – Fort Worth-based American Airlines (AA) has unveiled its winter 2023 schedule for the Caribbean and Latin America, offering an increased array of options for travelers seeking a warm getaway totaling over 140 daily departures to 70 different destinations in the region.

By introducing two additional routes and expanding frequencies on 21 existing routes, AA is set to establish itself further as the foremost airline providing nonstop flights between the United States and Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

During the winter of 2023, the carrier will offer over 2,250 weekly flights to 90 destinations in the region. This represents a notable 10% boost in seat capacity compared to the previous winter of 2022.

According to José A. Freig, Vice President of Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, AA aims to “expand its service to highly sought-after destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, and even their newest addition, Tortola.”

N338PK, American Airlines Boeing 737-800 @KSEA.Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

New South-bound Routes, Additional Capacity

Commencing on December 5, AA will enhance its service on ten routes originating from Charlotte (CLT) and continue throughout the winter season.

This expansion will provide customers with a broader selection of choices, as there will be a significant increase of 40% in seat availability from CLT to destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America compared to the previous winter in 2022.

Commencing on December 9, AA will introduce new nonstop flights from Nashville, Tennessee (BNA), and Cincinnati (CVG) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN).

These routes will operate on Saturdays until March, providing travelers with convenient options. These additions will complement American Airlines’ extensive offerings, including over 35 daily flights to Cancun. Moreover, the airline recently announced a second daily service from Austin, Texas (AUS) on November 5th.

The airline also has plans to expand its services to seven destinations in Mexico from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). With more than 50 daily departures from DFW to various locations in Mexico, the airline aims to provide passengers with enhanced connectivity and increased travel opportunities.

Finally, AA is set to strengthen Miami’s (MIA) position as the primary hub connecting the United States with Latin America and the Caribbean during the upcoming winter season.

In addition to the previously announced expansion of long-haul flights to Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), and Rio de Janeiro (GIG), AA will also enhance its services to popular vacation destinations in the region.

Feature Image: American Airlines N822AN Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways