American Airlines Unveils 50 New Summer Routes

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) has announced its flight schedule for summer 2024, featuring over 50 new destinations that will significantly improve connectivity between Europe and North America.

Starting in March 2024, AA will introduce non-stop flights to Copenhagen (CPH), Naples (NAP), and Nice (NCE) in Europe from its primary transatlantic hubs, such as New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA).

American will also be expanding its domestic network in the continental U.S. by adding service to two new airports: Pasco (PSC) in Washington and Hyannis (HYA) in Massachusetts.

Finally, the carrier will become the largest airline connecting the United States with Mexico and the Caribbean, thanks to the launch of nonstop flights to Tijuana (TIJ) and Ocho Rios (OCJ) in Jamaica, ending in 93 total destinations around the world—the largest nonstop network among any U.S. airline.

Envoy Air (American Eagle) Embraer E175LR (N221NN). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Network Enhancements Supported by a Larger Fleet

No airline can add 50 new destinations to its network while maintaining the same capacity. American Airlines has recently made significant adjustments to its fleet thanks to two large contracts with manufacturers and other carriers.

The company recently entered into an agreement with Embraer to add four more E-175 aircraft to its fleet, which will be operated by Envoy Air (MQ). The delivery of these aircraft is anticipated to take place during the final quarter of 2024.

As well, American agreed on the purchase of 10 Airbus A321neos directly from its oneworld partner, Alaska Airlines (AS). These airframes belong to the entire group of retired units, which AS said goodbye to as late as September 30, 2023.

Featured image: Michael Rodeback/Airways