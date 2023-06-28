American Airlines Expands Phoenix Winter Schedule

DALLAS – American Airlines (AA) will add over 25 daily flights from Phoenix SkyHarbour International Airport (PHX) for the 2023/24 winter schedule.

From November 2023, the airline will commence a new daily service from PHX to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). Operated by an Airbus A320, the route becomes AA’s fourth nonstop flight from PHX to Florida, joining Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA).

After a three-year break, it will also recommence daily services to Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) on November 5. This service will be operated by American Eagle subsidiary SkyWest Airlines (OO), utilising a Bombardier CRJ700.

N756SK, American Eagle (SkyWest) Bombardier CRJ-700. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

Additional Flights

It will also add services to 26 existing routes, offering over 12% more services from PHX than last winter. With 263 daily departures to 94 destinations, it’s also AA’s most extensive winter schedule from PHX in almost ten years.

These include:

Albuquerque (ABQ)

Boise (BOI)

Boston (BOS)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Des Moines (DSM)

Fresno (FAT)

Houston (IAH)

Kansas City (MCI)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Medford (MFR)

Miami (MIA)

Milwaukee (MKE)

New York (JFK)

Orlando (MCO)

Redmond (RDM)

Sacramento (SMF)

San Antonio (SAT)

San Diego (SAN)

San Francisco (SFO)

San Jose (SJC)

Santa Barbara (SBA)

Santa Rosa (STS)

Spokane (GEG)

St. Louis (STL)

Tulsa (TUL)

Tuscon (TUS)

Photo: Phoenix SkyHarbour International Airport.

Comments

AA Vice President of PHX Hub Operations, Sophia Philis-Ortiz, said “Although we’ve not yet reached the halfway point of the summer travel season, we’re already focusing on how we can best serve our customers this winter. Thanks to the additional flight offerings, we will be providing additional seat capacity that allows us to welcome more customers in Phoenix than we did last winter.”

PHX Director Chad Makovsky added, “American’s announcement of their largest winter schedule [from PHX] in nearly a decade is wonderful news and it really speaks to their continued confidence in the Phoenix market.

“American is an essential business partner and we couldn’t be more pleased with their continued growth and investment in Phoenix. We’re also excited to see American will be launching nonstop service to Jacksonville, Florida, an entirely new market for us.”

Featured Image: N744P & N745VJ American Airlines Airbus A319 KPHX PHX. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways.