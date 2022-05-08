Allegiant Air Reveals Seven New Routes

DALLAS – US low-cost carrier Allegiant Air (G4) announced the launch of seven new domestic routes, starting operations in August 2022. With these new routes, G4 also increases capacity at its recently-opened base in Provo, Utah (PVU).

The new routes include :

PVU to Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS), starting August 18, 2022

PVU to San Diego, California (SAN), starting August 18, 2022

PVU to Portland, Oregon (PDX), starting September 2, 2022

Akron, Ohio (CAK) to Sanford, Florida (SFB), starting October 6, 2022

Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) to Sarasota, Florida (SRQ), starting October 6, 2022

CAK to Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL), starting November 19, 2022

PVU to SFB, starting December 15, 2022

Drop the balloons and cue the confetti cannons! We're welcoming seven new nonstop routes to our network. pic.twitter.com/SzsH0s9P1A — Allegiant Air (@Allegiant) May 6, 2022

Executive’s Comments

Drew Wells, G4’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said, “We’re thrilled to grow our network and provide Allegiant travelers with new flight options. Our recent announcement to begin base operations in Provo, Utah has opened the door for an expanded route map, and these new flights will connect area travelers to four top-tier destinations”

He continued, “In addition, we look forward to connecting vacationers from Minnesota and Ohio to popular coastal destinations in Florida. Allegiant is dedicated to providing the most affordable, accessible flights—without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Out of the seven new routes, four of them are departing from PVU in Utah. Indeed, G4 recently chose it as its focus airport in Utah and has based four of its aircraft at the regional airport. According to airlinedata.com, G4 will operate about 4 flights per day from PVU in July, before the launch of these new routes.

One of G4’s major hubs is in LAS. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Low-cost Airlines at PVU

G4 already serves eight destinations from the airport, bringing the total to 12 with the routes announced this week. The most important destination for the airport is Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA), with an average of almost two flights per day. All of these routes are operated using A320 or A319 aircraft.

However, Breeze Airways (MX) also decided to create a base at PVU, announcing five new routes from the airport this week. The airline will operate Embraer 190 or A220-300 aircraft on those routes. There is therefore important competition between the two carriers, as they are the only ones serving this regional airport.

According to airlinedata.com, G4 represents more than 85% of the seat offer in August 2022, but the situation may change if the other carrier decides to open more routes. With the announcement of this new route, G4 reinforces its presence at PVU airport, competing with low-cost carrier MX.

Featured image: G4 operates Airbus A320 and Boeing 757 families aircraft for now, but has placed orders for 737 MAX. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways