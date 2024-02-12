Allegiant Air’s New Boeing 737-8-200 Scheduled Routes

DALLAS – Allegiant Air (G4) has begun to schedule its first flights that will be operated by its new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) expects to take delivery of its first Boeing 737 8-200 in the coming months and anticipates having 10 of these in its fleet by the end of 2024. Ishrion Aviation reports that G4 has scheduled the new Boeing 737 8-200 on over 50 routes to more than 40 cities in the U.S. The new Boeings replace G4’s current Airbus A319 (which offered 156 seats) and A320 models (which offered 177 or 186 seats).

Allegiant’s 737 8-200 aircraft will have 190 seats, including 21 premium or Allegiant Extra seats. Therefore, the new Boeing 737 8-200 will provide additional capacity for the airline. The new aircraft will operate flights to various destinations from Orlando Sanford (SFB), St. Petersburg (PIE), and Punta Gorda (PGD) in Florida.

Boeing 737 MAX interior view. Photo: Boeing

Allegiant Boeing 737 MAX Schedule

From Orlando Sanford

Allegiant will fly to the following destinations from its base in Orlando Sanford (SFB): Akron/Canton, OH (CAK); Albany, NY (ALB); Allentown, PA (ABE); Bangor, ME (BGR); Bloomington, IL (BMI); Columbus/Rickenbacker, OH (LCK); Concord, NC (USA); Dayton, OH (DAY); Evansville, IN (EVV); Indianapolis, IN (IND); Knoxville, TN (TYS); Lexington, KY (LEX); Memphis, TN (MEM); Omaha, NE (OMA); Peoria, IL (PIA); Plattsburgh, NY (PBG); Springfield, MO (SGF) and Toledo, OH (TOL).

From St. Peterburg

Allegiant will fly to these cities from St. Petersburg (PIE): Akron/Canton, OH (CAK); Asheville, NC (AVL); Belleville, IL (BLV); Bismarck, ND (BIS); Chattanooga, TN (CHA); Columbus/Rickenbacker, OH (LCK); Evansville, IN (EVV); Fort Wayne, IN (FWA); Greensboro, NC (GSO); Hagerstown, MD (HGR); Lexington, KY (LEX); to Moline, IL (MLI); Omaha, NE (OMA); Richmond, VA (RIC); Roanoke, VA (ROA); Rockford, IL (RFD); South Bend, IN (SBN) and Stewart, NY (SWF).

From Punta Gorda

Allegiant will offer flights from Punta Gorda (PGD) to Belleville, IL (BLV); Elmira, NY (ELM); Fort Wayne, IN (FWA); Harrisburg, PA (MDT); Kansas City, MO (MCI); Plattsburgh, NY (PBG), Niagara Falls, NY (IAG); Omaha, NE (OMA); Portsmouth, NH (PSM); Providence, RI (PVD); Rochester, NY (ROC); Sioux Falls, SD (FSD); Springfield, IL (SPI) and Toledo, OH (TOL).

The 737 MAX 8-200 will gradually be deployed on several routes around mid-August. It is hoped that the new models will all be delivered by November. However, deployment of the new aircraft onto routes is subject to the delivery dates of these aircraft. If delivered earlier than expected, G4 may start operating flights with the new Boeing 737 Max 8-200 even earlier.

Featured image: A Boeing 737-7 and 737-8-200 in Allegiant livery. Render: Boeing