Allegiant Announces Eight New Summer/Fall Routes

DALLAS — Allegiant Airlines (G4) has announced the addition of eight new nonstop routes for the summer and fall travel seasons this year.

The new routes will connect to some of the most sought-after leisure destinations in the US, including Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Austin, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

“We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we’ve had in these markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

The airline VP added, “As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant.”

N246NV, Allegiant Air Airbus A320 @KPVU. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

New Summer/Fall Routes

The new route to Denver International Airport (DEN):

Allentown, Penn. via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning June 15, 2023.

The new seasonal route to Portland International Airport (PDX):

Appleton, WI. via Appleton International Airport (ATW) – beginning June 15, 2023.

The new seasonal route to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS):

Omaha, Neb. via Omaha Airport (OMA) – beginning June 15, 2023.

The new route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX):

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 26, 2023.

The new seasonal route to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)

Akron, Ohio via Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) – beginning June 1, 2023.

The new route to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS):

Lexington, Ky. via Blue Grass Airport (LEX) – beginning June 15, 2023.

The new route to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW):

Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning June 16, 2023.

The new seasonal route to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX):

Sioux Falls, S.D. via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning June 14, 2023.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times, and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Featured image: Allegiant Airlines N312NV Airbus A319-111 KLAS LAS. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways