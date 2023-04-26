Aleutian Airways Adds Third Saab 2000, Expands Summer Schedule

DALLAS – Alaska-based Aleutian Airways (VC) is expanding its operations by adding a third Saab 2000 to its fleet. The move comes just a few months after launching service to Tom Madsen (Dutch Harbor) Airport (DUT)

The additional aircraft will help it expand to Cold Bay (CDB), King Salmon (AKN) and Sand Point (SDP). Further, it will help support the airline’s growing spring and summer schedule. The airline’s new Sand Point and Cold Bay service will begin on May 1.

Aleutian Airways Saab 2000 | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Summer Expansion

Aleutian has also responded to increased demand by adding another roundtrip flight between King Salmon (AKN) and its base in Anchorage (ANC), which will run from June 3 to August 23.

The additional flights will depart ANC at 10:40 and arrive in AKN at 11:45 local time. The return flight will depart King Salmon at 12:15 and return to Anchorage at 13:20 local time.

Sterling Airways operates VC, a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment. The airline was established to provide air travel services to the Aleutian Islands and other destinations across Alaska. It received its first Saab 2000 on January 21, 2022. It launched charter services after receiving FAA approval, and scheduled flights between ANC and DUT commenced on November 16, 2022.

It aims to revolutionize the aviation industry with its commitment to safety, exceptional customer service, and professionalism. A team of seasoned professionals with vast experience in the industry leads the airline.

Feature Image: Aleutian Airways Saab 2000 | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways