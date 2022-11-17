Alaska Airlines Unveils New Holiday-themed Boeing 737-9
Airlines

Alaska Airlines Unveils New Holiday-themed Boeing 737-9

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) has unveiled a new holiday-themed Boeing 737-9, which the airline says is “all about giving the gift of travel.”

In honor of the season and its new aircraft, AS is inviting its guests to give “the gift of travel!” by offering Mileage Plan members a unique and meaningful way to support important causes. 

Alaska Airlines says that “Traveling is truly the best gift, and this year, our holiday-inspired plane embraces the reason for the season: giving.”

Alaska Airlines “the Gift of Travel” Boeing 737-9. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

CARE Miles Program

Alaska Airlines and Mileage Plan members have donated 39 million miles this year to charities such as American Red Cross, Angel Flight West, the Honor Flight Network, Make-A-Wish, Seattle Children’s Hospital and UNCF.  

The airline says that miles donated to the airline’s CARE Miles program help charities with business travel, accommodation of special organization requests, and achievement of the organization’s mission.

You can find a list of important causes you can support with the CARE Miles program here.

Alaska Airlines “the Gift of Travel” Boeing 737-9. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Featured image: Alaska Airlines “the Gift of Travel” Boeing 737-9, reg. N913AK. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Airlines

Azul Signs for Three More A330neo Aircraft

November 17, 2022
Airlines, Boeing, Industry, Op-Ed

Ryanair May Extend Boeing 737NG Service amid MAX

November 16, 2022
Airlines, Routes

British Airways Announces London-Cincinnati Nonstop Route

November 16, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Sun Country Plans 15 New Routes for Summer

November 16, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X