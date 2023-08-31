Alaska Airlines Unveils Mobile Verify Program

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) has introduced a new solution called the Mobile Verify program, which aims to improve the airport experience for passengers. With this program, travelers can securely verify their passports remotely before their airport visit, making the process more convenient and efficient.

The Mobile Verify program is specifically designed to make international travel easier for passengers with U.S. or Canadian passports. This initiative eliminates the need for physical passport verification at the airport, allowing travelers to complete this step from their homes, avoiding queues and improving their overall journey.

In the future, passengers will be able to navigate through airport checkpoints seamlessly without having to present physical identification documents. This will be possible by managing their digital identity through their smartphones. The Mobile Verify platform, developed by Airside (a subsidiary of Onfido), provides passengers with self-service tools.

N566AS Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-890 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

How Does It Work?

According to the airline’s website, using this tool is straightforward.

To begin, you need to download the Airside app on your Android or iOS device. Once installed, you will be prompted to take a selfie and a picture of your passport. The final step involves scanning the NFC chip on your passport to allow the app to verify your data. After completing these steps, your passport information will be securely stored on your phone.

Before your flights, the Alaska app will direct you to Airside to verify your identity. You will need to provide your departure date, location, and confirmation code.

By doing this, you give one-time consent to use your digital identity, which notifies Alaska that you have successfully verified your documents for international travel and do not require assistance from an agent. You will need to repeat this simple process for each international trip.

If you find the written instructions unclear, the developer has recently released a short and informative video about the new tool.

Comments

“We’re reimagining the entire guest experience at our airports with the goal of getting you through the lobby in 5 minutes or less,” said Charu Jain, senior vice president of innovation and merchandising.

The VP added, “We’re investing in technology that takes processes traditionally only available at an airport and makes them possible from your smartphone. This new Mobile Verify technology creates a seamless airport experience for guests traveling internationally, eliminating the uncertainty that comes with having to wait in airport lines.”

“Alaska has highly loyal guests thanks to the quality of their service and their commitment to consumer privacy,” said Adam Tsao, General Manager for Airside at Onfido. “We’re proud Airside is helping deliver on this commitment and empower all those who travel on Alaska Airlines with fast, private, and easy airport experiences by putting digital identities in the hands of their flyers.”

Featured image: N318AS, Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 @KSEA. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways