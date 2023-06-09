Alaska Airlines Launches New Paine Field to Honolulu Flight

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) today announced a new service between Paine Field (PAE) in Everett Washington and Honolulu (HNL) Hawaii, making this Paine Field’s tenth destination for AS.

“If there’s one place our guests told us again and again that they wanted to fly to from Seattle’s northern airport, it’s beautiful Hawaii. We’ve been eager to make it happen,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “We’ve proudly served the Hawaiian Islands for more than 15 years. This new route adds Seattle/Everett to our list of West Coast gateways to Honolulu. We’ll be ready to say aloha to our guests on this new flight this fall.”

The flights will begin on November 17 and be operated by one of the carriers Boeing 737, AS has three 737 family members that are capable of flying to Hawaii. They are the Boeing 737-800, 900ER, and -9 MAX.

Initially, the flight times will be departing from Paine at 09:10 arriving in Honolulu at 13:38 local time. The return flight will be on a red-eye departing from Oahu at 23:25 and arriving in Everett at 0710 the following day. On January 8 when the next schedule change occurs the return flight will move to 14:40 departure arriving at Paine at 22:47.

This also becomes the tenth destination for those who use PAE, the other destinations include Anchorage, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs (seasonal), Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Tucson (seasonal). Most flights out of Paine Field are operated by Horizon Air on the airline’s E175; however, in February of 2022, Las Vegas and Phoenix both shifted to mainline and are flown by AS Boeing 737s.

Spirit of the Islands taxi’s out from SeaTac. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Alaska Airlines History to Hawaii

2023 marks the 16th year of Alaska Airlines flying to Hawaii, the first flight launched on October 12, 2007, between Seattle and Honolulu. Two weeks later the carrier started flights to Lihue. The next city to get Hawaii flights was Anchorage in December of 2007 when it began flying to Honolulu. Alaska Airlines would go on to add Kona and Maui in 2008. The airline now offers six daily flights from the two Seattle airports to Honolulu.

Paine Field becomes the eighth west coast airport to now serve Hawaii, the others being Anchorage, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Diego. They had previously flown Bellingham to Anchorage however that service was later canceled.

Featured Image: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX lands in Seattle. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways