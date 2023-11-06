Alaska Airlines Enhances Partnership with Condor Airlines 

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) is expanding its partnership with Condor Airlines (DE) through a bilateral codeshare agreement, allowing both airlines to sell each other’s flights to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers.

Condor has already begun marketing and selling over 70 AS routes across the U.S., while the Seattle-based carrier started marketing and selling DE’s flights from 12 U.S. gateway cities to Frankfurt, Germany.

The codeshare agreement enables passengers to purchase connecting flights on both airlines using a single reservation. They will also enjoy seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding, and checked baggage services throughout their journey.

Condor’s new business-class offering. Photo: Condor

Condor’s A330neo Cabin Configuration

Condor, known for its nonstop flights between AS’ gateway cities and Europe, has recently introduced the Airbus A330neo to its fleet. This aircraft offers a quiet cabin and operates in a three-class configuration: business, premium economy, and economy.

The Frankfurt-based carrier has also launched a new business-class product with lie-flat seats, a gourmet menu, and wider legroom. Premium economy class provides additional legroom and footrests, while all classes feature state-of-the-art inflight entertainment systems.

