Alaska Airlines Enhances Partnership with Condor Airlines 

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) is expanding its partnership with Condor Airlines (DE) through a bilateral codeshare agreement, allowing both airlines to sell each other’s flights to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers.
Condor has already begun marketing and selling over 70 AS routes across the U.S., while the Seattle-based carrier started marketing and selling DE’s flights from 12 U.S. gateway cities to Frankfurt, Germany.
The codeshare agreement enables passengers to purchase connecting flights on both airlines using a single reservation. They will also enjoy seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding, and checked baggage services throughout their journey.
Condor’s A330neo Cabin Configuration
Condor, known for its nonstop flights between AS’ gateway cities and Europe, has recently introduced the Airbus A330neo to its fleet. This aircraft offers a quiet cabin and operates in a three-class configuration: business, premium economy, and economy.
The Frankfurt-based carrier has also launched a new business-class product with lie-flat seats, a gourmet menu, and wider legroom. Premium economy class provides additional legroom and footrests, while all classes feature state-of-the-art inflight entertainment systems.
Feature image: Condor D-ANRI Airbus A330-900 MRU FIMP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways