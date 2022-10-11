Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.

An AS spokesperson said the carrier had, “removed four routes from our schedules after determining they were not popular among our guests.”

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER. Brandon Farris/Airways

Cuts amid Competition

Alaska Airlines is ending two routes from its LAX hub, both with fierce competition. LAX to AUS is served by United (UA), Delta (DL), American (AA), Southwest (WN), and Spirit (NK). LAX to SLC is served by UA, DL, WN, and NK, along with JetBlue (B6). LAX and AUS will each lose two routes.

Austin-Bergstrom Airport has seen serious growth in the past several years as the city has had numerous major companies moving headquarters or opening offices. AA has grown significantly with the AUS market and is now the airport’s second-largest carrier, behind WN.

Featured image: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 (N913AK). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways