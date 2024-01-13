Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Fleet Inspection Update
Alaska Airlines N941AK Boeing 737-9 MAX KSEA SEA. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) has received instructions from the FAA for preliminary inspections of its 737-9 aircraft. These inspections will help gather data for the FAA’s ultimate issuance of a global Method of Compliance (MOC) and the completion of inspections for the entire fleet.

As a result, the airline has canceled additional flights scheduled with the 737-9 until Tuesday, January 16. The airline will notify passengers affected by these cancellations, and they can find more information on the carrier’s website. United Airlines (UA) has also canceled all Boeing 737-9 flights through Tuesday.

To conduct the required inspections, AS will reposition designated Boeing 737-9 aircraft to their primary maintenance bases. Specially trained crews will carry out these maintenance flights, which are authorized under the FAA’s Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD). No passengers or flight attendants will be on board these flights.

Alaska Airlines’ regional carrier, Horizon Air (QX), is helping transport passengers to their destinations. They have operated numerous flights using QX’s E-175 jet instead of the Boeing 737-9 aircraft, accommodating thousands of guests.

The regional airline has added additional flights to meet the demand, says AS, including nonstop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and extra flights for the CES conference in Las Vegas.

Featured image: Alaska Airlines N941AK Boeing 737-9 MAX KSEA SEA. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

United Suspends Boeing 737-9 Service Amid FAA Grounding Order

