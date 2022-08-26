Alaska Airlines Adds Nonstop Everett-Anchorage Route

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) launched a new daily nonstop winter service between Everett, Washington, and Anchorage, Alaska, linking the area’s newest commercial airport with one of our major hubs.

Beginning on November 30, 2022, AS flights will depart from Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport (PAE) at 11:05 a.m. for Alaska’s largest city, arriving at 2:05 p.m. The return ANC-PAE flight leaves at 1:40 p.m. and arrives at 6:10 p.m., all local times.

Anchorage (ANC) is now the airline’s farthest destination and longest flight from PAE, as well as its first route to fly north from there, thanks to the new nonstop from Everett that is run by the carrier’s sister company Horizon Air (QX).

In terms of operations, QX started using a brand-new 74,000-square-foot hangar and maintenance facility on the Paine Field grounds this year. This facility has room for four E175 aircraft at once.

From Everett this fall and winter, AS will fly to nine destinations: Anchorage, Boise, Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Spokane.

Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport. Photo: Alaska Airlines

Comments from Alaska Airlines

“We listened to our guests who live and work from north of Seattle to the Canadian border. They told us one of their top requests is a nonstop flight between Everett and Anchorage,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances for Alaska Airlines.

“There’s a significant need and demand to connect workers and businesses in the two regions —from the fishing industry to aviation—in addition to the desire for leisure travel. We’re ready to welcome our guests on this new route this fall.”

‘For Economic Alliance Snohomish County, the City of Everett and Paine Field, we are thankful for the rich history of business and community engagement provided by Alaska Airlines. This announcement is another example of Alaska Airlines’ willingness to be forward thinking, valuing its customers to create desired opportunities for travel and connection. This is extra sweet due to Alaska Airlines’ history: Anchorage served as the first flight location for Alaska Airlines and its founder Linious McGee back in 1932. Snohomish County is grateful for Alaska and its continued efforts at Paine Field.” — Garry Clark, president and CEO at Economic Alliance Snohomish County.

Featured image: Brandon Farris/Airways