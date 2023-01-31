California Dreaming: Alaska Airlines Adds Three New Routes from San Diego

DALLAS- Alaska Airlines (AS) announced on Monday that it would be adding three nonstop flights from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Eugene Airport (EUG).

Service to Washington and Eugene will begin this summer on June 15th, and the new flight to Tampa will commence on October 5th. The two coast-to-coast routes will be operated by the carriers Boeing 737-9 aircraft. Meanwhile, the flight to Eugene will be performed by the Embraer E175. However, it is unknown at this time if these flights will be operated by either Horizon Air (QX) or Alaska Air Group (AAG) partner Skywest Airlines (OO).

A map with the new flights. Render: Alaska Airlines

Airline Comments

“Our guests in San Diego asked for more nonstops to the East Coast and we’re excited to add service to both the nation’s capital and to Florida’s vibrant Gulf Coast,” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for Alaska Airlines. “With convenient daytime schedules, award-winning service and a premium product offering, guests will arrive refreshed and ready to go.”

With this announcement, AS will now offer nonstop flights to 35 destinations from SAN, including flights to the Northeast, Northwest, California, Mexico and all four major islands in Hawaii. This is the most destinations by any airline operating flights to and from San Diego.

Start Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft June 15, 2023 San Diego-

Washington-Dulles 08:00 am 04:10 pm Daily Boeing

737-9 June 15, 2023 Washington-Dulles-

San Diego 10:15 am 12:30 pm Daily Boeing

737-9 June 15, 2023 San Diego-

Eugene 02:30 pm 04:50 pm Daily Embraer

E175 June 15, 2023 Eugene-

San Diego 11:30 am 01:50 pm Daily Embraer

E175 October 5, 2023 San Diego-

Tampa 08:40 am 04:25 pm Daily Boeing

737-9 October 5, 2023 Tampa-

San Diego 05:30 pm 07:40 pm Daily Boeing

737-9 All times are local times

“The announcement of new destinations on Alaska Airlines is a great way to start the year,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President & CEO. “Our community benefits from the addition of flights to the East Coast and Pacific Northwest. We thank Alaska Airlines for the addition of these routes and their continued partnership at SAN.”

Aerial view of San Diego. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

California Flying

In California alone, Alaska Air Group operates over 330 flights daily, including its hubs in San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX). The carrier also has focus cities in San Diego (SAN) and San Jose (SJC). The airline has been offering flights throughout California for more the 40 years.

All 330 flights to and from California are now offered with a three-class cabin, with the single-class Bombardier Q400’s retirement this last week from the Horizon Air (QX) fleet, which used to fly several important routes from the focus city.

Featured Image: An Alaska Airlines winglet with downtown San Diego in the background. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways