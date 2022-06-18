Alaska Airlines Launches Five New Routes

DALLAS – As the much anticipated and busy summer travel season kicks off, Alaska Airlines (AS) has launched a barrage of new routes, including two new destinations, Cleveland (CLE) and Miami (MIA).

Additionally, the airline will begin flights between Anchorage (ANC) and Salt Lake City (SLC) and will connect Boise (BOI) with Idaho Falls (IDA) and Las Vegas (LAS).

Alaska is now the only airline connecting Cleveland with nonstop service to the West Coast and is the third city in Ohio served by the airline.

On its flights between MIA, CLE, and SEA, AS has chosen Boeing 737-9 MAX and 737-900 aircraft, the largest aircraft in its fleet, pointing to the demand the carrier sees in the new markets.

Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Looking to a Busy Summer

The new routes come as airlines increase their route networks ahead of a busy summer season following nearly two years of travel hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as airlines continue to stretch their route networks, staff and pilot shortages resulting in operational difficulties continue to take the spotlight as the busy season takes off.

As the summer season begins, the ability for airlines to thread the needle between offering the maximum possible route options and retaining operational reliability will be crucial.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Executive’s Comments

“We proudly welcome Alaska Airlines back to Miami International Airport for the first time in 10 years,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

She continued, “Daily flights to the Pacific Northwest and beyond will give our residents more travel options, especially to the beautiful state of Alaska.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said, “Providing this nonstop flight to Boise opens up greater economic opportunities through the only intrastate commercial airline service.”

Featured Image: Brandon Farris/Airways