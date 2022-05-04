Alaska Airlines Unveils Boeing 737 Star Wars Livery

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) introduces its Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge liveried Boeing 737-890, N538AS, the last AS aircraft in the old livery.

N538AS was ferried from Spokane to the Seattle/Tacoma hub last night. The livery was unveiled to media and celebrated at the gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The plane made its inaugural flight today, arriving at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County. It will fly next to San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Photo: Alaska Airlines Photo: Alaska Airlines

The Paint Scheme

The new paint scheme features the Millenium Falcon and Tie fighters duking it out on the tail of the aircraft, which bears the Disneyland Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge logo on both sides of the fuselage.

There’s also a Porg, the sea-dwelling beakless bird from the film franchise, at the boarding door welcoming guests aboard the Boeing 737. You can find the creature on the aircraft’s wiglets, too.

As part of its May the Fourth celebration, the airline also announced that guests wearing their favorite Star Wars clothing on any flight scheduled for today get to enjoy priority boarding.

Airlines Boeing 737-890 Star Wars livery at SNA. Daniel Gorun/Airways

Priority Boarding

To celebrate the Star Wars fan day of “May the Fourth (be with you),” the airline also released a note offering guests who wear their favorite Star Wars gear the chance to board early.

The airline invites its customers who have a flight on AS today to break out their “vintage Luke Skywalker T-shirt, way too cool BB-8 ballcap, or even that Darth Vader cape.”

When a guest wears any clothing item Star Wars-related, says AS, they’ll be able to board their flight just after Group B (which could stand for, say, Boba Fett). So listen closely to the announcements by gate agents.

Airlines Boeing 737-890 Star Wars livery at SEA. Daniel Gorun/Airways

Comments from Alaska Airlines

“Everybody in the galaxy loves Star Wars, so we had to celebrate this epic day the Alaska way,” said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines.

“Whether you’re traveling near – or far, far away – on May 4th, we hope to see you at our gates ready to board early in your favorite Star Wars gear. It will truly be a star-studded event!””

Here’s how the AS Boeing 737-890 was transformed.

Happy May the 4th!

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-890 Star Wars livery. Daniel Gorun/Airways