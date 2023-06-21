Akasa Air Orders Four Boeing 737-8s

DALLAS – India’s newest low-cost carrier (LCC), Akasa Air (QP), has ordered four additional Boeing 737-8s on the third day of the 2023 Paris Air Show. They will join the 23 737-8s and 53 737-8-200s already on order. Currently, it QP has 19 737-8s in service.

The airline launched operations on August 7, 2022, utilising the 737-8 from the outset. The airline flies to 16 destinations across India and plans to launch international services by the end of 2023.

Photo: Akasa Air.

“The World’s Fastest Growing Airline”

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of QP, said, “As the world’s fastest-growing airline, we are excited to add four more Boeing 737-8 airplanes into our fleet, taking our initial order of 72 aircraft up to 76 jets which will be delivered over the next four years. In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, these airplanes allow us to take full advantage of the category leading 737-8 aircraft with its unparalleled range, as we prepare our foray into international routes.

“The fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions of the 737-8 allows us to remain focused on sustainable operations, while also providing our environmentally conscious passengers with a more comfortable way to fly. Sustainability is at the core of our business, and we strive for more opportunities to reduce our impact to the environment.”

Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, added, “This follow-on order by Akasa demonstrates the market-leading capabilities of the 737 MAX in the world’s fastest-growing commercial aviation market. The efficiency and range of the 737-8 support Akasa Air’s plan to expand domestic and regional networks.”

Featured Image: VT-YAD Akasa Air Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.