July 8, 2022
Akasa Air Gains Air Operator Certificate
Airlines

DALLAS – India’s newest airline, Akasa Air (QP), has been awarded its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A press release from the airline stated that QP was the first airline to utilize a new digital interface that facilitated more streamlined communications with the Indian aviation regulator.

The fledgling carrier received its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft last month and is planning to operate a single-type fleet with 72 aircraft being delivered within the next five years.

Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said, “We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support, and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline.”

While tickets are not on sale yet, the airline has previously hinted that primary focus cities could involve Delhi (DEL) and Bengaluru (BLR), which will supplement its offering from its home base in Mumbai (BOM). The airline is expected to broaden its route network to include international destinations by next year.

Featured Image: Artist’s impression of Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Akasa Air.

Tags:

author
Aviation author and commercial pilot based in the UK, with close to twenty years in the industry.

