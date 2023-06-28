Airlink Adds Three Embraer E195-E1s from AerCap

DALLAS – South African regional carrier Airlink (4Z) has revealed that it will be leasing three Embraer E195-E1s from international leasing company AerCap. According to an official statement by the latter, the first aircraft joined the company in March. The remaining pair are due for delivery in July.

The news comes after the airline announced the execution of a sale and purchase agreement for an Embraer E190 from CDB Aviation earlier this month. The aircraft, previously operated by BA Cityflyer (BA), arrived in May.

Airlink Embraer E195 (ZS-YDA). Photo: Airlink.

“New Customer”

“We are very pleased to welcome Airlink as a new customer to AerCap with the lease of three E195 aircraft,” said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. “We wish all the team at Airlink every success and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

“Airlink is on a steady growth path, expanding its network, schedule and market share. With AerCap’s support on these leases, we will be able to maintain this upward trajectory. The efficiencies derived from continuity across our fleet will help us contain costs and continue providing great value and affordable air travel to our customers.” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster.

Featured Image: Airlink Embraer E195. Image: Embraer.