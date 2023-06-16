Airlink Adds Embraer E190 From CDB Aviation

DALLAS – South African carrier Airlink (4Z) has announced the execution of a sale and purchase agreement for an Embraer E190 from CDB Aviation. The airframe, previously operated for BA Cityflyer (BA), was delivered to 4Z in May 2023.

CDB Aviation, the wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd, previously had 20 E190s in its portfolio. These airframes were on lease to various airlines worldwide. The sale marks the first time CDB has sold the type to an operator.

Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation’s Chief Marketing Officer, said, “The E190 segment is seeing a rebound amid rising interest rates and robust demand in all areas of the market as airlines recognize the potential of the 100-seat narrow-body configured aircraft for boosting the capacity of their fleets.”

“We’re pleased to have executed this first off-lease sale from our portfolio of E190s, and we trust that this aircraft, with its unique operational advantages, is a perfectly suitable aircraft type for such a major player in the South African domestic and regional market as Airlink.”

Airlink Embraer E190 (ZS-YAS). Photo: Airlink.

“Right Fit”

Meanwhile, Rodger Foster, Airlink’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “Airlink operates a large portfolio of E-Jets, and we are excited about the purchase of this E190 from CDB Aviation to add to our fleet. This is a good example of the E190 type as it has an impeccable pedigree having been maintained by BA Cityflyer and is eligible for immediate induction into service.

“The E-Jet type is the right fit for most of the markets within Airlink’s expanding intra-African network, enabling the delivery of appropriate frequency of service and availability that accords with market demand at the right time of the day. Our customers simply love the value proposition of the double two-abreast seating configuration.”

Airlink was established in 1992 and previously served as a franchise partner with South African Airways (SA). The 23-year-old partnership ended in 2020. Since then, the carrier has operated as an independent airline.

Featured Image: CDB Aviation.