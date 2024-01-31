Timeline: Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel

DALLAS — Here is an overview of the carriers currently operating flights into and out of Israel, those that will resume flights, and those that will not.

Israel saw many airlines suspend their scheduled flights into the country last year for safety reasons. The Hamas attacks on October 7 made flights into the region unsafe for scheduled commercial aviation, resulting in the halting of flights by most international airlines.

However, Israel’s national carrier, El Al (LY), has been operating flights throughout this period. Most airlines have been monitoring the situation and have slowly begun to resume some services to Israel. Many carriers will resume flights within the next two months, while others will delay the restart of their flights to the country.

Israir Airbus A320 (4X-ABG). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Airlines Currently Operating Israel Flights

Now, almost three months after the initial attack, Israel’s national carrier El Al (LY) and its subsidiary Sund’Or currently operate flights to several destinations. As per the list compiled by the Jerusalem Post, LY flies to destinations in Europe, including Amsterdam, Athens, Budapest, Bucharest, Berlin, Barcelona, Vienna, Venice, Warsaw, Geneva, Tbilisi, London, Lisbon, Larnaca, Madrid, Moscow, Milan, Munich, Marseille, Sofia, Thessaloniki, Prague, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Chisinau, Krakow and Rome.

The airline also serves these destinations in North America: Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York; in Africa: Johannesburg (although the route will be terminated in March); and in Asia: Dubai, Bangkok, and Phuket.

Privately owned airlines Israir (6H) and Arkia (IZ) also currently operate flights. Israir flies to these destinations: Athens, Budapest, Bucharest, Batumi, Dubai, Varna, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Sofia, Prague, and Chisinau, while Arkia operates flights to Athens, Budapest, Bucharest, Grenoble, Batumi, Belgrade, Barcelona, ​​Grenoble, Larnaca, Milan, and Prague. From February, Arkia will also fly to Sri Lanka and Amsterdam.

These international carriers currently fly into and out of Israel: Aegean Airlines: to Athens; Uzbekistan Airlines: to Tashkent; Austrian Airlines: to Vienna; Air France: to Paris; Ethiopian Airlines: to Addis Ababa; Etihad Airways: to Abu Dhabi; High Sky: to Chisinau; Hainan Airlines: to Shenzhen; TAROM: to Bucharest; Fly (TUS): to Larnaca.

Iberia Aircraft on the tarmac. Photo: Ioan Alonso Gil/Airways

Airlines to Resume Israel Operations

Returning in February

February 1: Blue Bird to Athens; Transavia to Paris; Smart Wings to Prague; Emirates to Dubai.

February 6: Air Seychelles to Mahe (Seychelles).

February 17: Georgian Airways to Tbilisi.

February 22: Air Europa to Madrid.

Returning in March

March 1: Iberia to Madrid; Air India to Mumbai; and also easyJet.

March 2: Vueling to Barcelona and United Airlines to New York.

March 28: Cathay Pacific to Hong Kong.

March 30: Gulf Air from Manama (Bahrain) and Finnair to Helsinki.

Returning in April

April 1: Air Baltic to Riga; British Airways to London; Delta Air Lines to New York; and Virgin Atlantic to London.

April 2: Cyprus Airways to Larnaca.

April 8: Air Canada to Toronto and Bulgaria Air to Sofia.

30 April: Korean Air to Seoul.

Delayed Flight Resumptions

TAP, Turkish Airlines, and Royal Jordanian have said that they will not return to Israel until at least January 2025.

Air Malta, Air Serbia, and Norwegian Air have not indicated when they will return to Israel, noting extreme delays in flight resumptions.

Featured image: 4X-EDE El Al Boeing 787-9. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways