Airliners International to Return to Dallas for Its 45th Show

CHICAGO – Airliners International is to hold the 2023 Airline History Conference and Collectibles Show in Dallas/Fort Worth, with Airways as one of its main sponsors.

The organizers of the event announced the dates for next year during its 45th Annual Meeting held in Chicago today by the World Airline Historical Society (WAHS). This year, 200 vendor tables were available for buying, selling, and swapping airline memorabilia.

An Aviation Collector’s Dream

Over 2,000 vendors, collectors, and the general public attended during the four days of the event, including a dinner gala on Saturday, June 25, with Mr. Howard (Howie) Franklin as the Special Guest. Mr. Franklin was an Air Force One Flight Steward, serving five Presidents on the Boeing 707 and the 747. His topic will be: “All you ever wanted to know about Air Force One.“

“We at Airways are excited to host the 45th Airliners International Show in Dallas/Fort Worth, and we look forward to welcoming you all there,” said Steve Cosgrove, Publisher, and CEO of Airways. “We anticipate a large attendance, as our local airport, Dallas/Fort Worth, has a growing portfolio of over 260 destinations in the United States and the world, making the perfect gateway for the biggest aviation event of its type.”

The 45th Airliners International Show marks a return to the DFW Area, which hosted the event twice in 1979 and 2008.

