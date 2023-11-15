AirJapan Launches Tokyo Narita-Seoul Incheon Route

DALLAS — AirJapan (NQ), the new brand of ANA Group, has announced the launch of flights between Narita and Seoul starting on February 22, 2024. Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) is NQ’s second international destination. The airport is strategically positioned as a convenient hub for connecting flights.

In light of the current international economic and social situation, NQ recognizes Asia as a key growth area in the post-COVID era. Operating as a “hybrid airline,” NQ aims to leverage the strengths of ANA (NH), a full-service carrier, and Peach (MM), a low-cost carrier (LCC).

This unique approach allows the charter airline to prioritize both comfort and affordable fares while also clearly defining the distinct roles of the three brands. As part of the ANA Group, NQ is committed to providing customers with a wide range of options and exceptional travel experiences.

Photo: AirJapan

AirJapan Flights in Detail

The NRT-ICN route consists of two flights: NQ21 and NQ22. NQ21 departs from Narita at 10:55 and arrives in Seoul at 13:30 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Similarly, NQ22 departs from Seoul at 14:40 and arrives in Narita at 16:45 on the same day. These flights operate five times a week.

The operating period for this route is from February 22, 2024, to March 30, 2024. The aircraft used for these flights is the Boeing 787-8, which offers an economy-class seating arrangement.

Last month, NQ announced a route between NRT and Bangkok International Airport (BKK) with two flights: NQ1 and NQ2. NQ1 departs from Narita at 17:55 and arrives in Bangkok at 23:15, while NQ2 departs from Bangkok at 0:15 and arrives in Narita at 8:10. Both flights operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a frequency of six flights per week.

The NRT-BKK flights are available for travel from February 9, 2024, to March 30, 2024. However, for NQ2, the operating period starts a day later, on February 10, 2024. The flights are operated using Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which have an economy-class seating arrangement.

With its focus on offering the comfort and comprehensive services that are synonymous with Japanese airlines, NQ aims to enhance the travel experience between Japan, Singapore, and now Korea. The airline is headquartered at the ANA Narita Sky Center 3B, Narita International Airport (NRT).

Featured image: AirJapan Boeing 787 Dreamliner | Photo: AirJapan Official Facebook Page