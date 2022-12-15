Six Things to Consider in Aircraft Hangar Design

DALLAS — Aircraft hangar design balances an aircraft’s needs with logistics. There are many factors that designers need to consider when creating an aircraft hangar.

These seemingly simple structures have many moving parts, so where should aircraft hangar designers get started?

Boeing N779XZ Boeing 777-9X. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

1. Size, Type, Number of Aircraft

The first thing to consider for any aircraft hangar design is how big the space has to be. The size of the hangar should be the foundation of the design process. What type of aircraft will typically be stored? Do they have any specific needs to keep in mind? How many aircraft will the hangar need to hold? These are all critical questions to ask.

Hangars are typically sized based on the wingspan of the plane. For instance, a Piper J-3 Cub has a wingspan of approximately 35 feet, so it would need a 30×40-foot hangar or larger. If multiple aircraft need to be stored in the same hangar, multiply the necessary dimensions accordingly.

If the hangar needed to fit two Piper J-3 Cubs, it would need to be at least 30×80 feet, although that would be a tight squeeze. Allow plenty of breathing room between the aircraft from wingtip to wingtip, ideally at least a few feet.

Denver Air Connection / Key Lime Air hangar. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

2. Traffic Flow

The next factor to consider in aircraft hangar design is how traffic will flow — this includes cars as well as aircraft. Where will people park their vehicles while they are at the hangar? Is that parking area well away from the runway and taxiing areas?

Traffic flow is vital at hangars intended to store multiple planes. There must be room to maneuver the aircraft as they come and go from the hangar and for maintenance. This factors into overall hangar size — if the hangar is too small, it will make traffic flow challenging.

Airbus Industrie F-WXXL Airbus A380-841. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airwaya

3. Locations of Security Gates

Security gates are an essential feature in aircraft hangars, particularly commercial hangars. An aircraft hangar might need several types of security gates, including runway and pedestrian gates. Runway security gates serve a few purposes. They prevent the theft of aircraft as well as unauthorized takeoff and landing. Additionally, markings on runway security gates can help with navigation around the hangar if there are multiple runways.

At private and smaller commercial hangars, pedestrian gates can act as security checkpoints where passengers’ baggage can be checked, like TSA in large airports. Gates on roadways can also keep out any unwanted passersby and ensure no cars accidentally cross runways when a plane is taking off or taxiing.

Personal hangars for a single aircraft may not need any security gates. However, security gate locations should be factored into the aircraft hangar design early in the process. Hangars with multiple runways and those storing multiple aircraft should invest in at least one security gate to help manage traffic on runways.

Boeing 747’s last rollout. Photo: Kendrick Dlima/Airways

4. Locations of Refueling or Charging Stations

Refueling logistics is one of the most critical features to keep in mind during aircraft hangar design. There may be refueling stations near the hangar build site, but it is still a good idea to have some refueling capacity on-site. This is especially important for commercial hangars since clients will want to land for refueling sparingly.

Various planes have different fuel requirements and use alternate refueling systems, so it becomes imperative to know precisely what aircraft will use the hangar. Is self-fueling an option? Does the plane need any special refueling equipment? Compatible refueling nozzles will need to be kept on-site, so set aside a space in the hangar layout for these to be stored.

Additionally, consider the best place to store fuel reserves. Fuel tanks should be in a logical location where aircraft can easily maneuver for refueling and where fuel tankers can resupply the hangar’s fuel reserves.

It is also worth considering charging points for next-gen electric aircraft. While it may be a few more years before larger electric planes become mainstream, having an area for charging ports can future-proof an aircraft hangar. Even if the hangar owner doesn’t want to install chargers immediately, keep charging in mind when designing the refueling layout in case they are ever necessary.

KPAE. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

5. Building Site Factors

The building site itself is an essential part of an aircraft hangar’s design. The hangar owner might have a wide open field they think is the perfect building spot, but the hangar designers need to look closer.

An open area of vacant land can seem like an excellent location for an aircraft hangar at first glance. However, designers must consider the grading and contour of the land, drainage, and local zoning. These characteristics refer to the slope of the ground and the orientation of local waterways.

If the build site is near a swamp, marshland, or any kind of river, stream, creek, or other channels, it could complicate drainage. The grading of the site also impacts drainage because it determines how rainfall flows around it.

No build site is perfect. However, choosing a place for the hangar that doesn’t need much grading alteration and has good drainage will be helpful. Make sure to research and survey the terrain belowground, as well. If the hangar is in an area known for mines or sinkholes, try to verify that the ground at the site is stable and safe for paving over.

Photo: Artemis Aerospace

6. Luxury Features

Finally, luxury features are worth considering in aircraft hangar design, particularly for commercial hangars. The most basic structure is a large shed that simply shelters the aircraft. However, it is nice to have some extra features if the budget is available.

One of the first to consider is utilities. Aircraft hangars don’t strictly need to have electricity, heating and plumbing, but they are very convenient when available. If the hangar owner is interested in having utilities on-site, ensure the selected build site has access to local power, water and gas.

A lounge and kitchenette are also great features to add to commercial hangars. Clients will appreciate having somewhere to relax and get a bite to eat while they wait for their flight. A lounge is a nice perk for pilots, too. Some aircraft and hangar owners also like to have an office at the hangar. This is more common in commercial buildings, but it is a convenient feature in any hangar.

Lounges, kitchenettes and offices all need to be mapped out in the hangar floor plan and accounted for in the overall square footage. Be careful to add space for these, not include it in the hangar space needed for the aircraft themselves.

Salt Lake City (SLC) Airport overview with snow. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Designing the Perfect Aircraft Hangar

Creating the perfect aircraft hangar design is about understanding the needs of the planes going inside and creating a logical, efficient layout. Different hangar owners will want various additional features, but it all comes down to making the most of the build site and paying attention to square footage.

When designing an aircraft hangar, keep these factors in mind to ensure it includes everything the owner, pilots and planes need.

Featured image: American Airlines N870AX Boeing 787-8 in hangar. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways