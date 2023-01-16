1/16/1967: California’s AirCal Commenced Operations

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Air California (OC) commenced operations in 1967. The airline’s inaugural service flew from its main Orange County (SNA) base to San Francisco (SFO). Its initial fleet consisted of a pair of Lockheed L-188 Electra’s, which plied the route up to five times per day.

OC was established by businessmen William E. Myers and Bill Perrera as an alternative to United (UA) and Pacific Southwest Airlines – PSA (PS) in the unregulated Californian intra-state market.

The 737 joined the fleet in July 1968. Photo: San Diego Air & Space Museum.

Entering The Jet-Age

In March 1968, the carrier added two Douglas DC-9-10s while awaiting its new Boeing 737-200s, delivered from July. The Electra made a comeback in July 1970 to operate flights to Lake Tahoe (TVL), which couldn’t accommodate jets at the time. They remained with the airline until the end of 1980, when OC dropped the service.

The Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 allowed OC to expand its services. Its first routes outside of California were to Las Vegas (LAS) and Reno (RNO), launched on November 9, 1979.

On April 6, 1981, the airline was renamed AirCal. To coincide with the new name, a striking new livery was introduced, along with new crew uniforms designed by Mary McFadden.

AirCal received its first McDonnell Douglas MD-82 (N475AC) in May 1981. Eight, from an order of twelve, would join the fleet. But the type would only remain with OC for a short time. Newly ordered Boeing 737-300s began to replace the MD-82s from mid-1985. Five BAe 146s were ordered for intrastate services to and from noise-restricted airports. The first example arrived in March 1986.

Throughout the early 1980s, AirCal expanded its route network, stretching to Chicago in the East and Anchorage in the North. It even flew internationally, launching San Jose (SJC) to Vancouver (YVR) on June 1, 1985.

Takeover Target

However, while deregulation allowed airlines like OC to expand, it also increased competition. To eliminate these rivals, legacy airlines looked at taking over any smaller competitors. AirCal was ripe for the taking, and discussions took place with Piedmont Airlines in 1986.

American Airlines (AA) would emerge victorious following a $225 million deal in 1987. The takeover was an attempt to strengthen AA’s West Cost operation by building a hub at SJC. Sadly, increased competition from low-cost carriers led to the network being pulled by 1993.

The AirCal livery lives on through AA’s heritage colorschemes. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways.

Featured Image: Air California Lockheed L-188 Electra. Photo: Richard Silagi (GFDL or GFDL), via Wikimedia Commons.