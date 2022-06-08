Airbus Reports Year-to-date Deliveries to 58 Customers
Airbus

Airbus Reports Year-to-date Deliveries to 58 Customers

DALLAS – The net year-to-date delivery number of 235 reflects a reduction of two Airbus deliveries recorded in December 2021, two A350-900 Aeroflot (SU), for which a transfer was not possible due to international sanctions.

  • May 2022 deliveries: 47 deliveries to 27 customers.
  • May 2022 orders: 13.
  • 2022 deliveries: 237 deliveries to 58 customers so far in the year.
May 2022 Order, Deliveries in Details

International Airlines Group (IAG) ordered six A320neo and two A321neo aircraft on May 10. A private customer ordered one A220-100 on May 18. Finally, Turkish Airlines (TK) announced on May 20 that it had decided to purchase six Airbus A350-900 aircraft to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, though Airbus data says TK has four of the type on order.

Total Worldwide May deliveries per A/C Family include 41 single-aisle aircraft comprised of four A220-300, 19 A320neo, and 18 A321neo; three A330-900; and three A350-900.

