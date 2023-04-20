Airbus Targets 720 Commercial Aircraft Deliveries in 2023

DALLAS — Airbus aims to deliver 720 commercial aircraft in 2023, following its delivery of 661 commercial aircraft to 84 customers in 2022, which fell short of the initial 2022 delivery guidance by 59 aircraft.

Despite disruptions in the supply chain amid geopolitical turmoil, Airbus recorded a total of 1,078 new orders across all programs and market segments in the last year, including high-profile commitments from major carriers.

The A220 won 127 firm new orders, the A320neo Family won 888 new orders, and Airbus won 63 gross new orders in the widebody segment, including 19 Airbus A330s, 44 Airbus A350s (24 for the newly available A350F).

Airbus F-WWCF Airbus A350-900 (Carbon Livery). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Looking Forward to a Better 2023

In May 2022, the Board reviewed and supported the evolution of the single-aisle industrial footprint to increase production to 75, including creating a new assembly line in the US and upgrading A321 capabilities in France.

While Airbus fell short of its initial 2022 delivery target, it still delivered more aircraft than in the previous year and recorded more than 1000 gross orders, further solidifying its market leadership position.

Featured image: Airbus A330neo. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways