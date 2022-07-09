July 9, 2022
Airbus 2022 Half Year Orders, Deliveries
Airbus

DALLAS – Airbus reported on Friday that it had recorded 442 orders for aircraft in the first half of 2022, or a net total of 259 after cancellations, a significant increase from the 38 net orders it had at this time last year.

In addition, the European manufacturer delivered 297 aircraft in the first half of 2022, the same number as during the same period in 2017.

After subtracting two jets that were initially booked for Russia’s Aeroflot (SU) last year, the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer reported a net total of 295 deliveries. For the month of June 2022, Airbus reported 60 commercial aircraft deliveries to 35 customers in June and a total of 78 orders.

Featured image: Airbus F-WWCF Airbus A350-900. (Carbon Livery). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

