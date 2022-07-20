July 20, 2022
Airbus Completes Assembly of First Future Wing Prototype
Airbus FIA2022 Innovation

Airbus Completes Assembly of First Future Wing Prototype

FARNBOROUGH – A first full-size wing prototype demonstrator has been successfully delivered by Airbus’ international R&T initiative, Wing of Tomorrow, which will aid in the maturation of next-generation wing technology.

Airbus announced at FIA2022 that the first of three fully composite wing demonstrations is now complete, marking the integration of more than 100 different manufacturing and component technologies, including a brand-new industrial assembly system that has helped confirm important automation targets.

Sabine Klauke, Airbus Chief Technical Officer, said, “Wing of Tomorrow brings a completely different build philosophy to the way we currently assemble wings and is a crucial part of our R&T portfolio that will help us assess the industrial feasibility of wing production in the future.”

Photo: Airbus

Wing of Tomorrow Program

This UK-led program’s worldwide team is creating high-performing wing technologies, which will include a folding wing tip. Wing of Tomorrow displays how Airbus is supporting aviation’s decarbonization goals with research into sustainable aviation fuels and hydrogen propulsion. It also highlights the value of extensive industry cooperation in advancing our sector’s objective for a more sustainable future.

The revolutionary construction methodology used on Wing of Tomorrow eliminates in-tank work and makes it possible to seamlessly combine manual and automated assembly into an improved industrial system. Airbus will investigate several possibilities in order to be able to make the best industrial decisions when building our future wings by capturing the knowledge gained from the construction of this first and subsequent wing demonstrations.

Composite parts for the Wing of Tomorrow are created to make the most of technology and cut the amount of effort required during the assembly phase by more than 50%. To support Airbus’ goal of producing the future’s most highly efficient wings, innovative approaches to inspection and validation, good tolerancing and wing shape, and automation of the remaining drilling will all be implemented.

Featured image: Airbus

Tags:

Share This Post:

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Boeing, FIA2022

Azerbaijan Airlines to Order Four More Dreamliners

July 20, 2022
Airbus, Airlines, FIA2022

easyJet Confirms Order for a Further 56 Airbus

July 20, 2022
Airlines, Innovation, Technology

Alaska Airlines to Launch Electronic Bag Tag Program

July 20, 2022
Airlines, Embraer, FIA2022

FIA2022: Alaska Air Group Orders Eight New E175

July 20, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks