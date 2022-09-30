Airbus Delivers Its 500th A350

DALLAS – Airbus has achieved a significant milestone with its 500th A350 aircraft delivered today to Iberia (IB).

This achievement represents the tremendous success of the latest Airbus product, which has been recognized by 39 airlines that have put their confidence in the long-range aircraft since 2014.

The aircraft at issue is registered as EC-NXD (F-WZGD), and it is the 14th aircraft of the family to be added to Iberia’s fleet from an order of 20.

The Airbus A350 is now referred to as the “Flagship” of the airline after the retirement of the Airbus A340 during the pandemic and has the most important role in the Spanish carrier’s network of connections between South America and Europe.

Photo: Airbus

Comments from Airbus

During the delivery ceremony, Airbus’ Programmes and Services EVP, Philippe Mhun, said, “When we designed the A350 and delivered the first one, we were extremely proud to have created a real clean-sheet, state-of-the-art aircraft, delivering unmatched performance and economics.”

Muhn added that the type “offers outstanding space, comfort, and quietness to the passengers, and it contributes significantly to decarbonizing aviation.”

According to Airbus, the A350 provides a versatile platform to support our customers’ strategy in front of a more and more complex environment.

The Airbus A350 has made a tremendous impact on global commercial aviation thanks to its innovative design, range, and high passenger comfort. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways.

A True Success in Commercial Aviation

The Airbus A350 Family is one of the most successful commercial aviation product families of the European manufacturer. With 919 secured orders from 52 customers, as of September 2022, this aircraft has earned Airbus an amazing US$300bn, making it one of the most profitable in history.

In addition, with the launch of the freighter program, the A350 is now not only a crucial piece in the long-haul commercial passenger market but also in the cargo market, which has seen a tremendous rise in demand after the pandemic and gives Airbus a new opportunity to compete with Boeing’s successful 767 and 777 freighter family aircraft.

Featured image: Airbus