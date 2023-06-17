Airbus Announces Large Order Ahead of Paris Air Show
Airbus Industry PAS2023

Airbus Announces Large Order Ahead of Paris Air Show

  • by
  • June 17, 2023
  • Less than a minute

DALLASAirbus has announced that it has received orders for 60 A320-family airliners from a leasing company, as well as ten A350s with an undisclosed major airline.

The news was revealed by Christian Scherer, Airbus’s Chief Commercial Officer, at a briefing in Paris ahead of the Paris Air Show.

No further details have been announced, including which variants of the two families have been chosen. Airbus will add the sales to its June tally and overall order backlog.

Photo: Airbus.

Continued Recovery

According to Reuters, Scherer said the order was revealed before the air show to highlight the industry’s continued recovery. “Business is back with a vengeance,” he said, “and the show will be proof of that.”

After a four-year hiatus, the Paris Air Show returns to Le Bourget on Monday, June 19. Stay tuned as Airways will, of course, be covering all the displays, latest news and orders.

Airbus Widebody Aircraft: 10 Years of Excellence

Featured Image: Airbus Industrie F-WNEO Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Airlines

Bulgaria Air Receives Its First Airbus A220

June 17, 2023
Airbus A330neo and A350 flight formation
Airbus, Deep Dive, Interview

Airbus Widebody Aircraft: 10 Years of Excellence

June 16, 2023
Airbus, Airlines, Passenger Experience

Qantas Unveils ‘Project Sunrise’ Premium Economy, Economy Cabins

June 16, 2023
World2Fly Airbus A350-900 EC-NTB MAD LEMD
Airbus, Airlines

Corendon to Lease World2Fly A350 for Two Years

June 15, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X