Airbus Announces Large Order Ahead of Paris Air Show

DALLAS – Airbus has announced that it has received orders for 60 A320-family airliners from a leasing company, as well as ten A350s with an undisclosed major airline.

The news was revealed by Christian Scherer, Airbus’s Chief Commercial Officer, at a briefing in Paris ahead of the Paris Air Show.

No further details have been announced, including which variants of the two families have been chosen. Airbus will add the sales to its June tally and overall order backlog.

Photo: Airbus.

Continued Recovery

According to Reuters, Scherer said the order was revealed before the air show to highlight the industry’s continued recovery. “Business is back with a vengeance,” he said, “and the show will be proof of that.”

After a four-year hiatus, the Paris Air Show returns to Le Bourget on Monday, June 19. Stay tuned as Airways will, of course, be covering all the displays, latest news and orders.

Featured Image: Airbus Industrie F-WNEO Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.