Airbus 2022 Deliveries Fall Short of Target

DALLAS – Airbus SE has announced its 2022 full-year delivery results, noting it fell almost 40 airframes short of its target.

During the year, the European manufacturer delivered 661 airliners to 84 customers. It also registered 1,078 gross new orders bringing its total order backlog to 7,239 aircraft.

Photo: Airbus.

Orders Breakdown

The deliveries were divided into 53 A220 family aircraft, 516 A320 family aircraft, 32 A330 family aircraft and 60 A350 family aircraft. The latter included the loss of two A350-900s that were due to be delivered to Russian carrier Aeroflot (SU).

Airbus had originally hoped to deliver 720 aircraft during 2022. This number was still down on pre-pandemic numbers when the plane maker handed over more than 800 airframes.

However, supply chain and production issues led Airbus to revise this number in July down to 700.

Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

“Less Than we were Targeting”

Speaking of the results, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said, “In 2022 we served 84 customers with 661 deliveries, an increase of 8 per cent compared to 2021. That’s obviously less than we were targeting but given the complexity of the operating environment I want to thank the teams and our partners for the hard work and the ultimate result.

“The significant order intake covering all our aircraft families including freighters, reflects the strength and competitiveness of our product line. We continue our ramp-up trajectory to deliver on our backlog.”

Featured Image: The A320 family of airliners remains Airbus’s biggest seller. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.