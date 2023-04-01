AirBaltic, TAROM Extend Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS – Latvian national airline AirBaltic (BT) and the Romanian national air transport company Tarom (RO) extend their codeshare agreement for the summer, starting with a new direct route Riga-Bucharest on the first of May.

AirBaltic will fly from its hub in Riga (RIX) directly to the Tarom hub in Bucharest (OTP) in Romania. Through this agreement, passengers of both airlines have exclusive access to a large network of destinations. BT customers are particularly happy about highly frequented destinations such as Budapest, Sofia, and Chisinau.

Tarom customers can fly carefree to more than 70 AirBaltic destinations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS, and the Middle East.

Tarom A318 Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways

Comments from AirBaltic, Tarom CEOs

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, added, “We are delighted to extend our fruitful codeshare partnership with Tarom, which will allow us to offer more travel options and flexibility to our customers. By joining forces, we can better serve our passengers, offering them seamless connectivity and more choices when planning their travels.”

Costin Iordache, CEO of Tarom, said of the new route, “We are glad and honoured to extend this partnership with airBaltic, a much respected European airline that we share a lot of values with, in terms of high operational integrity and customer experience. We selected routes that we believe our passengers will be very interested in and have been able to put together an important number of destinations, which will cater for the increased offer of this year.”

Featured image: Air Baltic has focused its fleet around the venerable A220. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways