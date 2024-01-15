airBaltic, SWISS to Enter Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS — Latvia’s flag carrier, airBaltic (BT), and Switzerland’s national carrier, SWISS International Airlines (LX), will be entering into a codeshare partnership on January 31. This partnership will allow both airlines to offer more convenience and flexibility to passengers traveling between Zurich (ZRH) and Riga (RIX).

The codeshare agreement between airBaltic and SWISS will enable SWISS to place its LX code on airBaltic-operated flights between Zurich and Riga, and vice versa. This means that passengers will have more options and flexibility when traveling to and from Latvia. Additionally, BT passengers will be able to connect to LX’s extensive network of over 100 destinations, including North and South America, Asia, and Africa.

SWISS International Airlines, also known as LX, is a premium airline with a wide route network. This makes it an ideal partner for BT. Martin Gauss, the President and CEO of airBaltic, expressed that LX is a strong and well-known premium airline, and the codeshare agreement will provide customers with more convenient travel options between Switzerland and Riga, which is BT’s home base in Latvia.

The Airbus A220 is a key part of SWISS’ strategy in Europe. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

About the Airlines

airBaltic, legally incorporated as AS Air Baltic Corporation, is the flag carrier of Latvia. It is 97% owned by the Latvian government. The airline’s main hub is in Riga, and it also operates bases in Tallinn, Vilnius, and Tampere. BT offers a frequent flyer program and a buy-on-board menu for food and drinks.

The Nordic airline has streamlined its fleet to consist of just one type of aircraft since March 2020: the Airbus A220-300. Since then, BT’s traffic and financial performance have consistently improved, culminating in their best-ever results in the first half of the 2023 report in August. Read more about BT’s confidence in the A220 in our exclusive interview with CEO Martin Gauss.

SWISS International Air Lines, commonly known as SWISS, is the flag carrier of Switzerland and a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group. It operates scheduled services to more than 100 destinations worldwide from its hubs in Zurich and Geneva. LX is a member of the Star Alliance, and it offers a frequent-flyer program called Miles & More.

Featured image: airBaltic YL-CSA Airbus A220-300. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways