airBaltic Announces Riga Winter Schedule

DALLAS – Latvian airline airBaltic (BT) has published its winter season flight schedule, which will begin on October 31, 2022, linking Riga (RIX) to close to 50 destinations within its network.

The only time that flights to Marrakesh and Gran Canaria are operated is in the winter. The Gran Canaria route will debut on November 1, 2022, and the Marrakesh route on October 31, 2022. The two routes will continue to run through March 24, 2023.

AirBaltic will also provide seasonal service to the ski destinations of Salzburg and Verona, as well as four weekly flights to Dubai and six weekly flights to Tenerife, during the forthcoming winter season. In addition, BT will keep offering other warm-weather vacation spots including Malaga, Barcelona, Lisbon, and others.

A full schedule of BT’s flights can be found on the airline’s homepage.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic. Photo: BT

Comments from airBaltic CEO

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic said, “At the beginning of the winter season, we will launch our first-ever scheduled flights to Africa – Marrakesh in Morocco – and add our second destination on the Canary Islands – Gran Canaria. When preparing a schedule for next season, we always evaluate passenger demand and analyze the market situation.”

Gaus added, “Based on the results, we have made a decision to cancel a few commercially unviable routes. At the same time, as we see the demand increase for business travel, on a number of routes such as Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm, and Brussels we have increased the frequency significantly compared with the previous winter.”

Featured image: airBaltic YL-CSA Airbus A220-300. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways