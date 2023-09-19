airBaltic Adds More Routes for Summer 2024

DALLAS —Nordic carrier airBaltic (BT) has announced an expansion of its summer 2024 route schedule with the launch of three additional routes out of its Baltic hubs.

The flag carrier of the Baltic States will further consolidate its presence in the Finnish city of Tampere (TMP) with a new flight to the Spanish island of Palma de Mallorca (PMI), a popular leisure destination for Nordic tourists. Bulgaria will also receive a new service to Burgas (BOJ) from the capital of Estonia, Tallinn (TLL).

Starting on May 1, 2024, BT will establish a new base in Palanga (PLQ), located on the Lithuanian seashore. BT will operate a single regular route with one aircraft to connect Palanga to Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport (AMS).

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic, said: “airBaltic continues to be the leading airline in the region, and with the launch of 13 new routes next summer, we will strengthen our position and our ambition to grow, improving the connectivity from the Baltics and Tampere.”

The Airbus A220 has been crucial for airBaltic’s operational strategy since its first delivery in November 2016. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

A Look at the Complete Route Program

The carrier recently launched a comprehensive schedule beginning in May next year designed to improve connectivity to the Balkan region of Europe.

With a general frequency of two weekly flights, the carrier will now fly from Riga (RIX) to almost every Balkan country capital, including Tirana (TIA), Sofia (SOF), Ljubliana (LJU), and Pristina (PRN).

As well, other cities will be added to the network like Alicante (ALC), Chisinau (KIV), Malta (MLA) or Billund (BLL), all served from its main hub at RIX airport.

It’s worth noting that during the winter season, airBaltic will also send two Airbus A220-300 aircraft for independent operations based at Gran Canaria Airport (LPA) to large Scandinavian cities like Oslo (OSL), Stockholm (ARN), or Copenhagen (CPH).

Featured image: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways