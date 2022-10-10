AirBaltic Carries 45% More Passengers in September

DALLAS – AirBaltic (BT) thrived in September 2022, flying 45% more passengers than in the same month last year.

The Latvian carrier announced today in a press release that 338.100 people were transported between the airline’s 70 destinations and its main hub, Riga (RIX), placing it as one of the best-recovered networks in Europe after the pandemic, with 15% more flights than in 2021.

Commemorating this milestone, BT’s President and CEO, Martin Gauss, stated that “airBaltic is ready for the upcoming winter season with an attractive list of leisure destinations by offering both sunny beaches and snowy mountains. At the same time, the core goal remains the same – we continue to strengthen our position in the Baltic market.”

Gauss is positive about the situation of the airline, saying that “Although the average number of passengers carried in autumn tends to decrease, this year, we still observe positive trends, which consistently confirm the growing demand for our services.”

Air Baltic features on its Airbus A220 fleet three special liveries linked to the flags of every one of the Baltic States. YL-CSK flies with the Lithuania flag along all its fuselage. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

A Perfectly-sized Airline

AirBaltic is the home airline of the Baltic States, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, and serves flights across Europe from the three countries’ capital city airports: Vilnius (VNO), Riga (RIX), and Tallinn (TLL).

The airline is still a small company with a tiny fleet composed of only 36 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, but it has always had a key role in the connectivity of the Baltic States with the rest of Europe and some parts of Africa and Asia since its foundation in 1995.

It holds today the record for the longest A220 flight between Riga (RIX) and Dubai (DXB), which spans a total of 6:30h of flight time across 2.684 miles on the 145-passenger configured aircraft.

Featured image: airBaltic Airbus A220-300 (YL-ABG): Tony Bordelais/Airways