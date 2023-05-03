airBaltic Announces 2023 Summer Routes

DALLAS – airBaltic (BT), Latvia’s flag carrier, has launched several new routes for its summer 2023 schedule.

BT is commencing flights to Malaga (AGP), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Nice (NCE), and Heraklion (HER) from Vilnius (VNO). These flights will be available twice every week. To AGP and PMI, flights commenced on May 2, 2023, NCE started on May 3, 2023, and HER began today, May 4, 2023. Ticket prices will be around €100.

Speaking of the new services, Mantas Vrubliauskas, Vice President of Network Development at BT, said, “We are committed to providing our passengers with seamless travel experiences and improving connectivity to and from our home cities in the Baltics. With the launch of the summer flight season from Vilnius with four new summer destinations, we are excited to offer even more options to our passengers.

“We are grateful for the invaluable contribution and cooperation of our partners, including Vilnius Airport, in making this possible. Moreover, this summer season additional airBaltic aircraft is based in Vilnius, and, thanks to growing amount of passengers, we are delighted to see that our market share in Vilnius keeps growing.”

airBaltic A220-300 YL-ABH. Photo: airBaltic via Twitter

Tampere Base Anniversary

BT is also celebrating the first anniversary of its Tampere (TMP) base, its first outside the Baltic region. BT flies to Milan (MXP) and Nice (NCE) twice weekly from TMP. They also continue their current routes to Copenhagen (CPH), Riga (RIX), Munich (MUC), Amsterdam (AMS), AGP and Rhodes (RHO).

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said, “Exactly one year ago, airBaltic reached a significant milestone in the history of the airline, opening its first base outside the Baltics – in Tampere. We are glad to celebrate already one year of the base and the start of the summer 2023 season in Tampere together with our passengers, partners, and media. We continue to be committed to Tampere, our home city, and further improving connectivity to and from the region.”

Air Baltic has focused its fleet around the venerable A220. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Tallinn Expansion

In 2023 airBaltic will offer new destinations, including Split (SPU), RHO, Dubrovnik (DBV), and HER from Tallinn (TLL). The flights will be available twice every week and can be booked through travel agencies or their website.

“The opening of a new route is a very happy day for the airport. Today we are celebrating the opening of four airBaltic summer routes which makes us four times happier. airBaltic is an important and long-term partner of Tallinn Airport. We are very delighted that this airline clearly emphasizes further plans to invest in Tallinn Airport and at the same time improve connectivity options for Estonian travelers,” said Eero Pärgmäe, Member of the Board, Tallinn Airport.

“The market share of this company in Tallinn is growing, which means that our local passengers increasingly appreciate convenient opportunities to travel on the routes offered by it and high level of service.”

But after VNO, TLL, and TMP, what’s going on with their main hub, Riga (RIX) routes? Flights from RIX are available to book to Bucharest (OTP) three times weekly, Porto (OPO), Burgas (BOJ), Bilbao (BIO), and Tivat (TIV). Routes to TIV are starting on May 4, 2023. The rest are already operating.

Featured image: Air Baltic Airbus A220-300 YL-ABK. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways