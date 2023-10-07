Air Transat Unveils Ambitious Summer Program

DALLAS — Air Transat (TS) has revealed its summer 2024 program from Toronto, Montréal, and Quebec City.

At peak summer season, the airline will offer more than 300 direct flights from Montréal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport (YUL), Quebec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), and Toronto’s Lester B. Pearson Airport (YYZ). This schedule reflects a significant recovery, particularly in its key markets of Europe and the South.

Additionally, the carrier continues to improve its offering on the European market by increasing the frequency of its flights to England, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, and Portugal throughout the season. New flights will include daily service to Dublin International (DUB) and Manchester Airport (MAN).

Additionally, the airline has added year-round direct flights from Montréal to Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM) in Lima, Peru.

Air Transat C-GKTS Airbus A330-342 | Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, TS offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, and the East and West coasts of the US. Based in Montréal, with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), TS has nearly 5,000 employees to help the airline’s seasonal plans.

“By adding key destinations, strengthening our frequency of flights to promising markets, expanding our presence in Europe and the South, and reducing the seasonality of our operations, we are well positioned to maximize our revenues and develop our market share in Ontario,” says Michèle Barre, Transat’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Featured image: Air Transat C-GTZX Airbus A321-211 | Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways