Air Transat Expands Its Wings in Summer 2023

DALLAS — Air Transat (TS) has released details of its summer 2023 schedule, which at its busiest point will offer 275 weekly flights to more than 40 locations.

The airline will improve its domestic service while also bolstering its position in Europe and adding more connections to the South and the United States.

Through alliances with other airlines, primarily through its expanding network of codeshare agreements and its exclusive platform connectair, TS will also serve over 265 additional destinations.

The airline will continue to offer numerous domestic flights out of Montreal and Toronto next summer.

Air Transat C-GTQG Boeing 737-800. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

European, North/South American Program

next year, the carrier will operate 88 direct flights per week from Montreal to 19 destinations in Europe during the busiest travel times. There are 73 direct flights per week from Toronto to 15 European cities. Last but not least, three weekly direct flights from Quebec City are planned to Paris and one to London.

Additionally, TS will provide a total of 16 weekly direct flights from Montreal to the US, with four each to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Seven additional direct flights, including four to Fort Lauderdale and three to Orlando, will depart from Toronto each week. The airline will once more provide one direct flight per week from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale.

Finally, the airline will once again offer a selection of its most well-liked destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean with departures from Montreal, Quebec City, and Toronto, catering to the needs of Canadians seeking sand, sun, and sea.

Photo: Keith Draycott/Airways

Comments from Air Transat

“This flight programme is perfectly in line with our mission, which is to encourage discovery and foster openness, whatever the destination or the reason for travelling,” said Michèle Barre, Vice-President, Network, Revenue Management and Pricing, Air Transat.

“From an operational standpoint, the more efficient use of our aircraft allows us to increase the frequency of flights and regain a capacity similar to what we had prior to the pandemic.”

Air Transat is a Canadian airline based in Montreal, Quebec. Founded in 1986, it is the country’s third-largest airline behind Air Canada and WestJet, operating scheduled and charter flights serving 60 destinations in 25 countries.

You can see the airline’s summer 2023 schedule in detail here.

Featured image: Air Transat C-GTKS Airbus A330-342. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways