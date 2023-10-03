Air Tanzania Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing 737 MAX

DALLAS — Boeing and Air Tanzania (TC) celebrated the arrival of the airline’s first fuel-efficient 737 MAX single-aisle jet. This is a significant milestone for the airline, as it became the first carrier in Africa to receive the larger 737-9 model.

The flag carrier of Tanzania, based in Dar es Salaam, with its hub at Julius Nyerere International Airport (DAR), aims to meet the growing demand for travel in West Africa, Southern Africa, and India.

According to Boeing, the 737 MAX family offers enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort in the single-aisle market. With CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX reduces fuel consumption and emissions by 20% compared to its predecessors.

Air Tanzania currently operates commercial services across Africa and to destinations in Asia with a fleet that includes two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and one 767-300 Freighter. The 767-300 Freighter, which was delivered in June 2023, has been instrumental in solving critical cargo challenges across Africa while also providing opportunities for global business movement. The airline has an additional 787-8 on order.

Departure of the Air Tanzania Boeing 767-300F from Everett Airfield. Photo: Boeing

Comments from Air Tanzania, Boeing Officials

Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, the Managing Director of Air Tanzania, expressed his excitement about the acquisition of the Boeing 737-9, stating that it marks a momentous occasion that reflects the spirit of the Wings of Kilimanjaro. He emphasized that this advanced aircraft fulfills their promise to deliver an extraordinary experience to their customers. The addition of the 737-9 enhances Air Tanzania’s fleet capabilities and demonstrates its commitment. Matindi also expressed his appreciation to Boeing as an invaluable partner in enabling their vision.

Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing’s vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, highlighted the significance of the 737 MAX delivery for Air Tanzania. The 737 MAX is perfectly suited to connect the airline to prominent markets in Africa, providing enhanced capability and flexibility across its network. Yitbarek emphasized that the 737-9, with its versatility and fuel efficiency, will support Air Tanzania’s goal of opening new opportunities and expanding its network.

According to Boeing’s 2023 Commercial Market Outlook for Africa, the continent will require 1,025 airplanes over the next two decades. African air traffic growth is projected to be 7.4%, which is the third highest among global regions and exceeds the global average growth rate of 6.1%. This highlights the potential for further expansion and development in the African aviation industry.

Featured image: Boeing and Air Tanzania celebrated the arrival today of the airline’s first fuel-efficient 737 MAX single-aisle jet. Image: Boeing