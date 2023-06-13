Air Tanzania First 767-300F Cargo Routes Revealed
Air Tanzania First 767-300F Cargo Routes Revealed

Departure of the Air Tanzania Boeing 767-300F from Everett Airfield.

DALLAS – After receiving its first Boeing 767-300 Freighter, registration 5H-TCO, earlier this month, Air Tanzania (TC) has announced the first destinations for its new cargo services.

From June 26, flights to Dubai, Mumbai, Kinshasa and Lubumbashi will be flown from the airline’s Dar es Salaam (DAR) hub.

Speaking about the aircraft’s delivery, Anbessie Yitbarek, Vice President of Africa Sales and Marketing Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, “The 767 Freighter will enable Air Tanzania to significantly grow its existing operations with greater efficiency and flexibility across its network.

“Air Tanzania’s cargo customers now have far more options as the airline boosts freight connectivity between Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.”

Air Tanzania took delivery of the 767F on June 3. Photo: Air Tanzania.

Boeing Order

The General Electric CF6-powered airliner was ordered by TC in mid-2021. It formed part of a deal that included two additional Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered Boeing 787-8s and two Boeing 737 MAX family airliners.

Air Tanzania CEO Ladislaus Matindi said,” Adding to our 787 fleet, the introduction of the 737 Max and 767 Freighter will give Air Tanzania exceptional capability and flexibility to meet passenger and cargo demand within Africa and beyond.”

It became the first African airline to operate a dedicated 767 freighter ordered directly from Boeing. According to an official statement by the manufacturer, the aircraft will be used to assist as the country ‘looks to expand imports and exports of perishable goods, pharmaceuticals and other products that require timely delivery.’

First Boeing 767 Freighter in Africa Delivered to Air Tanzania

Featured Image: Departure of the Air Tanzania Boeing 767-300F from Everett Airfield. Photo: Boeing.

