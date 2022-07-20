Air Serbia Expands US Route Network

DALLAS – Air Serbia (JU) has announced an expansion of its long-haul network, adding a new route to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and increasing the frequency of its existing route to New York (JFK).

The airline announced in a press release that the route from Belgrade (BEG) to JFK will increase to three weekly flights beginning in the winter of 2022/2023, up from the current double weekly offering.

The new route from BEG to ORD is set to begin service in April 2023, initially twice a week. “We expect great passenger demand for the new flights with Chicago as their final destination, as well as those using the city as a layover for further destinations,” said Boško Rupić, General Manager Commercial and Strategy.

He also stated that the route is expected to be well received by the Chicago area’s significant Serbian diaspora community.

Business Class seat on Air Serbia’s Airbus A330. Image: Air Serbia.

Air Serbia in Brief

Air Serbia is the reincarnation of the infamous JAT brand, which dates back to the end of the Second World War. The airline currently operates one Airbus A330 (YU-ARB) in its fleet, which is the only wide-body type.

The aircraft is named Nikola Tesla after the famous inventor and scientist, and the tail fin features a portrait of him. The aircraft is divided into two classes, with 21 lie-flat business class seats and 236 economy cabin seats.

Featured Image: Air Serbia Airbus 330 YU-ARB seen landing. Image: Air Serbia.